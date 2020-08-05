Amnesty International raises red flag over fresh wave of human rights abuses in Zimbabwe

Amnesty International Southern Africa deputy director Muleya Mwananyanda has raised concern over the escalating clampdown of human rights activists and defenders by Emmerson Mnangawgwa’s administration.

Mwananyanda stressed that Zimbabwe was experiencing an escalation of state sanctioned violence on human rights activists and defenders voicing against gross corruption and mismanagement of the economy.

Recently the state deployed hundreds of security forces across the country to thwart the July 31 protests and launched a witch hunt on vocal political activists demanding accountability and the eradication of cancerous corruption.