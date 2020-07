Comedian Doc Vikela stars in a satire video that suggests President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s ill advisedly pronounced a national curfew without taking into consideration the informal sector and vulnerable communities that are in dire need for a financial bailout.

The satirical clip provokes audiences to question the purpose of a militarised national curfew announced without a short term, mid-term and long-term bailout plan for vulnerable citizens that survive on a hand to mouth basis.