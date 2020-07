You can’t wear facemasks with MDC logo…. police at Magistrates Court tell Mamombe & Co – VIDEO

MDC Alliance MP Joanah Mamombe and fellow party activists Cecilia Chimbiri and Netsai Marova were denied access to the Harare Magistrates court on Friday because they were wearing facemasks with the MDC Alliance logo.

The trio had gone to attend the bail hearing for journalist Hopewell Chin’ono and Jacob Ngarivhume among others.