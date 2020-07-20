Videos for Zimbabwe by Zimbabweans
PoliticsFeaturedNews

WATCH: The moment journalist Hopewell Chin’ono was arrested by state security agents

87,575

This was the moment award winning journalist Hopewell Chin’ono was arrested by state security agents. In the second clip his lawyer Beatrice Mtetwa arrives at his home only to find they have smashed the french doors at his home.

 

You might also like More from author
Comments