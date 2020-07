How Zanu PF is trying to stop July 31 demo | The Week in Lockdown | Episode 16

Comrades! It’s been another memorable week where Patrick Chinamasa said demonstrate lets see! Econet disappeared again and MP Justice Wadyajena said that the hurumende should ban doro! Let’s have Comrade Fatso give you the dirt.