Shocking and interesting early life of Zim soccer star Alois Bunjira – VIDEO

Shocking and interesting early life of Zim soccer star Alois Bunjira – VIDEO

Bunjira (born 29 March 1975) is a Zimbabwean former international footballer who played as a midfielder. Born in Chitungwiza, Bunjira played for Darryn Textiles, Blackpool, CAPS United, QwaQwa Stars, Bidvest Wits, Mamelodi Sundowns, Jomo Cosmos and FC AK.

He played for Zimbabwe between 1994 and 2001.