The Week in Lockdown: Obadiah Moyo fired, Mnangagwa receives buckets and Matemadanda talks 31 July demo

It is yet another episode of the Week in Lockdown live from my kitchen! Its been a crazy week where Obadiah ‘DJ Biscuit’ Moyo finally got fired from his health ministry shabeen, govt decided to listen to nurses by arresting them, Victor Matemadanda said there’s Covid in canisters and the MDC carried on fighting with … the MDC! Let’s have Comrade Fatso give you the dirt.