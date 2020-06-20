Fadzayi Mahere says coup rumours an attempt to distract from corruption scandals

MDC Alliance spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere delivered a hard hitting press conference accusing President Emmerson Mnangagwa of spreading rumours of a coup and deploying soldiers in the cities as an attempt to distract from the corruption scandals rocking the government.

The main opposition MDC Alliance also demanded an explanation from government as to how the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) operates amid its failure to prosecute President Mnangagwa’s son, Collins and other top ministers implicated in the Covidgate scandal.

Collins and controversial businessman Delish Nguwaya are the key suspects while the president’s top bodyguard, Valdano Brown, won lucrative contracts to supply Covid-19 equipment to the ministry of health without going through a competitive bidding process.