Mwonzora’s daughter speaks out on alleged “death threats” to her father

Bertha Mwonzora, the daughter of opposition MDC-T Secretary General Douglas Mwonzora speaks out on what she claims are “death threats” directed at her father.

Mwonzora is accused of colluding with President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s government in attempts to wrestle control of the main opposition MDC Alliance from its current leader Nelson Chamisa.