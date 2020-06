Fadzayi Mahere and Obey Sithole react to Mamombe & Co being denied bail

MDC Alliance spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere and Youth Assembly leader Obey Sithole react to MP Joanah Mamombe and youth leaders Cecilia Chimbiri and Netsai Marova being denied bail by a Harare Magistrate.

The three female leaders of the main opposition were on Friday detained at Chikurubi Maximum Security Prison and on Monday were denied bail. They are charged with allegedly “faking” their abduction.