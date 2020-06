WATCH the nervous Kabhende Kabhende in this skit on the rumoured coup – Magamba TV

Welcome to another episode of The Week in Lockdown live from my kitchen! It’s been an epic week: ED wants everyone to know that there’s no coup happening.

He also wants to start a prayer group to keep it that way, Killer Zivhu has left the building and Kirsty “Tipe maFarm” Coventry is finally a proper Comrade!