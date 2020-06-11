Apostle Talent Chiwenga responds to being blamed for rumours of “imminent coup”

Outspoken preacher Apostle Talent Chiwenga responds to claims by Home Affairs Minister Kazembe Kazembe that he is part of “merchants of discord” sowing rumours of a military coup.

The Zimbabwean government on Wednesday dismissed as false, allegations of an imminent coup to dethrone President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

But during a joint media briefing by the Defense, State Security, Home Affairs ministers and Security Chiefs, those claims were dismissed.

“These were meant to taint the image of the president, undermine the legitimacy of government and render the country ungovernable.

“The government would like through its security agencies would like to debunk and dismiss these rumors with the contempt they deserve,” said Minister of Home Affairs Kazembe Kazembe.