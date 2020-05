Former Lancashire Steel football player Kingston Rinemhota tells Silvester Tapfumaneyi that he was bewitched at Dynamos FC the club he later joined.

Rinemhota was part of the Dynamos Class of 98 which stormed into the African Champions League finals in 1998. He would later join South African Premiership outfit, Free State Stars in 2000.

Rinemhota returned home in 2004 after suffering a knee injury.