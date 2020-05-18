It’s a new desperation – Luke Tamborinyoka

MDC Alliance Deputy National Spokesperson, Luke Tamborinyoka speaks to the media on the way forward following the #abduction and torture of three female Youth Assembly leaders in Harare by State Security Agents. The trio are Joana Mamombe, Cecilia Chimbiri and Netsai Marova.

Tamborinyoka said “after receiving a distress phone call from the dumped cadres who had been accommodated by a sympathetic villager in Muchapondwa, a group of MDC officials that included Secretary for Welfare Maureen Kademaunga and deputy Organising secretary Happymore Chidziva immediately alerted lawyers and the police and drove to the area in Bindura South where they found the three cadres in very bad shape. They are heavily traumatised.”