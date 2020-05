Chinese medical team arrives in Zimbabwe to help combat COVID-19 – VIDEO

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lE413NGaipg

“The Chinese medical experts will make a contribution to the battle … against the coronavirus,” Chinese ambassador Guo Shaochun said at Robert Mugabe International Airport after the plane bearing 17 doctors and equipment arrived.

“This is a very good reflection of the long-standing friendship between China and Zimbabwe,” Guo added.