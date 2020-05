Zimbabwe has downgraded its lockdown despite not meeting any of the World Health Organisation conditions for the lifting of COVID-19 stay-at-home orders. The country has not increased its testing capacity nor proven it can manage a surge in new infections due to increased movements.

At the weekend, Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa announced the easing of the lockdown to allow certain industries and commerce to operate. The country has 34 confirmed cases, which resulted in four deaths.