Oliver Mtukudzi song ‘Todii’ used in Kenyan coronavirus ‘sanitize jingle’

Oliver Mtukudzi’s song ‘Todii’ used in a coronavirus ‘sanitize jingle’ by Pastor Anthony Musembi from Kenya. Todii was one of Mtukudzi’s most famous songs about the HIV/AIDS epidemic.

Born on Sept. 22, 1952 in Zimbabwe’s populous Highfield suburb, Oliver Mtukudzi, known as “Tuku” to his legion of fans, died last year in January from complications related to diabetes.

Todii was one of Mtukudzi’s most famous songs about the HIV/AIDS epidemic in Africa. In both Shona and English, he described how the epidemic has devastated the social fabric of kinship relations and urges audiences to formulate a collective response to the epidemic.