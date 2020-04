Coronavirus is piling pressure on an already broken healthcare system in Zimbabwe as persons living with HIV struggle under a lockdown imposed to curb spread of the rampaging virus.

Daniso Phiri and her husband are both HIV positive. Like most people with HIV / AIDS in the country, it is now difficult for them to access treatment because of the 21-day lockdown imposed across the country as part of efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19. Africa News