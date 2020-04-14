Temba Mliswa confronts Officer in Charge at Pick n Pay (TM) in Norton
Mliswa is the independent MP for Norton and was angered by the fact that one of the managers is the shop was not wearing a protective mask to stem the spread of the coronavirus.
