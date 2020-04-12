Coronavirus: Boris Johnson says ‘it could have gone either way’

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said it “could have gone either way” as he thanked healthcare workers for saving his life after being discharged from hospital.

Mr Johnson, 55, was taken to London’s St Thomas’ Hospital on Sunday – 10 days after testing positive for Covid-19. He had three nights in intensive care before returning to a ward on Thursday.

He said in a video on Twitter that two nurses stood by his bedside for 48 hours at the most critical time. Mr Johnson said he had witnessed the "personal courage" of hospital staff who "kept putting themselves in harm's way, kept rising this deadly virus".