President Trump sends ‘best wishes’ to ‘very good friend’ Boris Johnson after move to intensive care – WATCH

President Donald Trump has sent his “best wishes” to his “very good friend” Boris Johnson, after the prime minister was moved to intensive care after his coronavirus symptoms worsened. The Prime Minister was admitted to the unit at St Thomas’ Hospital in London at 7pm on Monday when his condition deteriorated.

He was later given oxygen after suffering breathing difficulty, No 10 confirmed. Mr Johnson remained conscious last night, government sources said. Dominic Raab, the Foreign Secretary, will deputise for the Prime Minister, No 10 said.