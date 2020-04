Sometimes we lose our loved ones to other people who strike a better charm or sometimes the other people are just opportunists. Sometimes we let our loved ones slip away and they end up finding love elsewhere.

However, there is a bigger giant out there and a giant we all can never run away from, that’s Death. Beat this Goriyati by living life the best way you can when you still can and aim to be happy always, so that when it comes you can confidently say, yes I will go but indeed I lived “life”.