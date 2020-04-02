‘My dad was let down’ – Father of seven died after treating patient with coronavirus (ITV News)

The death of a “selfless” nurse who died from coronavirus could have been prevented along with others, his daughter has said.

Father-of-seven Thomas Harvey was an NHS nurse for 20 years at Goodmayes Hospital in London and had recently treated a patient who had tested positive for coronavirus. To his wife, Mr Harvey had expressed grave concerns about the lack of protective equipment and said he was given a “flimsy apron and no mask”.

His daughter is angry at the government for not issuing ample equipment to all frontline healthcare workers – she says her dad devoted his life to the NHS and this is how he was repaid.