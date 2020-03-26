Videos for Zimbabwe by Zimbabweans
Coronavirus – Zimbabwe Nursing Association withdraws services with immediate effect (VIDEO)

The Zimbabwe Nursing Association has announced that they are withdrawing their services with immediate effect. Among other concerns is the scarcity of water. They are also complaining about the working conditions for those who are at the forefront of the combat against coronavirus.

Earlier, doctors in Zimbabwe also expressed similar sentiments. The Zimbabwe Allied Workers Union also withdrew their services at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport in Harare, citing possible exposure to the novel coronavirus.

