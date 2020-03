South African Police Minister Bheki Cele announces new measures to combat the spread of the coronavirus including a ban on the sale of alcohol after 6pm.

Premises selling alcohol must shut down, or can operate between 09:00 and 18:00 Mondays to Saturdays and by 13:00 on Sundays and public holidays provided there are no more than 50 people.

This would not only include taverns, Cele said, but any place that sold alcohol.