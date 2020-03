Jah Prayzah is the first guest in the first episode of the #IamDigital Series.

A renowned Zimbabwean artist with a strong international presence, he has collaborated with several international acts;

Davido, Patoranking, Yemi Alade, Mafikizolo, Diamond Platnumz, Jah Cure and more.

Here he shares some of the key makings of his artistry and in particular the impact of Digital in his craft and life overall.