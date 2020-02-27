Zim activist William Chinyanga speaks on arrest by UK anti-terror police

UK based Zimbabwean activist William Chinyanga speaks on his arrest by British anti-terror police following what he says are false allegations made by the ruling Zanu PF party.

UK police raided Chinyanga’s home on Tuesday and arrested him for allegedly inciting terror. According to reports this follows a video he released in December last year allegedly encouraging people to burn down service stations and businesses in Harare.

Chinyanga was released on bail and barred from going within 100 metres of the Zimbabwean Embassy in London.