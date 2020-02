The main opposition Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) Youth Assembly has implored the Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) to step up and deal with the “national threat” posed by President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s regime and restore the “legacy” that was promised after the 2017 coup.

MDC Youth Assembly National Spokesperson Stephen Sarkozy Chuma said Mnangagwa was risking a serious and massive public outburst of anger from the masses due to his failure to solve the taunting economic question.