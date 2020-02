Taffy Theman: E.D muriwo nemapotato scandal satirized on a Soul Jah Love parody

From his base in Australia, multi-talented 29-year-old Tafadzwa Ngubozabo a.k.a Taffy Theman has created hilarious videos targeting President Emmerson Mnangagwa, his predecessor Robert Mugabe, Vice President Constantino Chiwenga and many others in the Zanu PF regime.