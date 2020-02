Plane splits in three after skidding off Istanbul runway – VIDEO

A plane has skidded off an airport runway in Istanbul, causing the jet to split into three pieces, Turkish media reports.

The country’s transport minister Cahit Turhan has said no one has died in the crash at Istanbul’s Sabiha Gokcen airport, adding that the incident was the result of a “rough landing”.

Officials say that 52 people are in hospital as a result of the incident, according to Turkish media.