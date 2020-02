By Hopewell Chin’ono

Mnangagwa is ready to buy chicken and chips for his supporters using Government money. Yet there is NO single machine in Zimbabwe to test for the deadly CORONA Virus.

Senior Hospital Doctors say if the virus hits Zimbabwe, it will wipe out citizens like flies because there is NO preparedness. This is a World Health Emergency, yet Zimbabweans hospitals have NO guidelines at all on how to deal with this deadly virus that has so far killed hundreds in China!