Wiz Khalifa & Charlie Puth perform “See You Again” to honor Kobe Bryant.

LeBron James led tributes to LA Lakers legend Kobe Bryant in the team’s first game since he died in a helicopter crash alongside his daughter Gianna and seven other people.

The Lakers lost 127-119 to the Portland Trail Blazers at the Staples Center on a night when the team remembered Bryant’s 20-year career in LA, which delivered five NBA championships.