LeBron James Gives EMOTIONAL Speech about Kobe Bryant

LeBron James gave a loving eulogy to his ‘brother’ Kobe Bryant before the Lakers first game since tragic helicopter accident. The Los Angeles Lakers offered an emotional tribute to Kobe Bryant on Friday night before their first game since his tragic death.

The aircraft carrying the nine victims crashed into a hillside and missed the top of the hill by 20 to 30 feet, the National Transportation Safety Board said.

Preliminary information suggests the helicopter descended rapidly before it crashed in Calabasas, California, NTSB member Jennifer Homendy said.