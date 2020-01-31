ZIMRA Commissioner General Faith Mazani In Conversation with Trevor

In this insightful conversation, Trevor Ncube sits down with the Commissioner General of the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA), Faith Mazani. They discuss a number of issues relating to collecting taxes and other revenue streams for the Zimbabwean government.

These include the challenges faced trying to lift compliance levels and connect with the taxpayer, fighting corruption culture, smuggling of cars, steps being taken to improve ZIMRA efficiently and of course, she shares the books she is currently reading.