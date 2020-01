Prophet T Freddy certainly knows how to generate controversy and market himself. A few days after leaking a video of himself dressed as a woman, the official music video for his song “Zvakwana” has been uploaded to YouTube and notched over 26 000 views in the first 24 hours.

Prophet Tapiwa Freddy is a Zimbabwean prophet and gospel musician based in Harare. He is the founder and leader of Goodness and Mercy Ministries (GMM) which he established in 2005.