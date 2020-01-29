“NO Political Reforms, NO 2023,” says Nelson Chamisa on SABC

Opposition Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) leader Nelson Chamisa speaks to the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) during an interview where he articulates the crisis in Zimbabwe and what needs to be done to resolve it.

In December 2019, former South African President Thabo Mbeki was in Zimbabwe at President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s invitation. Mbeki met Mnangagwa and Chamisa separately.

Zimbabwe is dealing with a deepening economic crisis, which is now compounded by the worst drought ever in the region.