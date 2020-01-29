Andy Muridzo denies affair with married woman: Accuses Magaya of interfering in police case after assault – VIDEO

Musician Andy Muridzo took to Facebook on Tuesday to deny reports that he was caught with a married woman. Via a Facebook LIVE broadcast Muridzo also accused Prophet Walter Magaya of influencing police to release the man who assaulted him.

Muridzo was bashed after he was allegedly caught relaxing in the company of a married woman at her matrimonial home in Waterfalls according to a report by the H Metro tabloid.

“It is claimed that Muridzo, Simba and Queen arrived at the house at around 2am and an eyewitness tipped Zaranyika who then went home and attacked the “disrespectful” Muridzo,” the paper said.