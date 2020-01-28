Kobe Bryant death: Pilot audio reveals final moments before deadly helicopter crash

The helicopter in which retired NBA superstar Kobe Bryant and eight others died when it crashed in Calabasas, Calif. on Jan. 26 was operating under “special visual flight rules,” according to air traffic control audio, captured by LiveATC.net.

All nine people on board the helicopter died, including Bryant’s 13-year-old daughter, Gianna.

Investigators are expected to focus on the weather conditions, which were foggy, and on any mechanical failures that may have occurred.

Bryant was considered to be one of the greatest players in the game’s history.

He was a five-time NBA champion for his only team, the Los Angeles Lakers, and a double Olympic gold medallist. He retired in April 2016.