Hopewell Chin’ono: ZANU PF elites LOOTING the State by avoiding taxes – VIDEO

By Hopewell Chin’ono

ZANU PF political elites like Justice Mayor Wadyajena are LOOTING the State by avoiding payment of taxes that we all pay.

This is depriving social services like health of funding for hospitals and the road infrastructure in the country.

It is forcing Mthuli Ncube to go to places like the World Economic Forum in Davos and lie about the situation back home in Zimbabwe.

Journalists like CNN’s Richard Quest are laughing at the LIES of such corrupt Government officials because they can see through them!‬