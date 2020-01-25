ZACC chair frustrated by CATCH AND RELEASE syndrome in the Courts

Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission chairperson Justice Loice Matanda-Moyo speaks at the Transparency International Zimbabwe (TIZ) Corruption Perceptions Index Results Report launch.

Inadequate funding has prompted the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission to seek to a change in the law to allow it to retain a portion of recovered loot to fund its operations.

ZAAC has often been accused of employing the catch and release strategy. This is a criticism against their failure to secure convictions during the criminal prosecution of suspects.