UK based Zim model Rose Mandizha – Drippin in Gold (Official VIDEO)

UK based Zimbabwean model Rose Mandizha (26) has a new video for her track “Drippin in Gold”.

Her musical influences come from musicians such as Ciara, Missy Elliot, E40 and a lot of Crunk, Dirty south Atlanta hip hop influences which can be seen in her new track.

Drippin in Gold is her hope to restore faith in Africa and with the aim of bringing people back to the future of Africa and it’s division by reminding us that not only is the land made of Gold on a literal sense but, also as a state of mind.

She sings and raps in Shona, Hungarian and English making her music global. She also adds to her journey and struggles as a single mother hoping others in her position have something they can relate to.