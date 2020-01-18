Hopewell Chin’ono: Zimbabweans are extremely selfish – what have you contributed? – VIDEO

By Hopewell Chin’ono
It bothers me that a video of a citizen desperately needing medical help gets 15000 views, yet it is only shared 10 times! Is it the lack of compassion and pity for others that causes that shameful reality here on social media?
Why do we retweet and share nonsense about insults and verbal abuse yet we fail to step in and share serious live saving stuff?
Do you realise that it defines who we are as a nation and WHY the struggle against tyranny continues without a victory in sight?
I mean, you are not being asked to pay money, but just to share or retweet a message to help your compatriot who is between life and death, yet you still find no bone of compassion in you to do that?!!
At times I ask myself why we expect a better Zimbabwe when many amongst us have no idea what it means to be selfless!
Zimbabwe, a Nation defined by selfishness, greedy and lack of compassion!
Life is where you live it, life is where mind is at!
#NotAnOpinionButFact