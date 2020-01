This machete wielding ‘Mashurugwi’ gang film themselves boasting about their support for President Emmerson Mnangagwa. There is already growing worry these marauding gangs who are above the law will be deployed by Zanu PF against opposition supporters in elections set for 2023.

It is now blatantly clear the machete gangs continue to roam without any judicial consequences because their political Godfathers are running Zimbabwe!