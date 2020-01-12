Hopewell Chin’ono: Mnangagwa regime Fat Cats LOOTING while masses starve

Hopewell Chin’ono: “Today’s Zimbabwe is defined by two bold realities! One is of the Mnangagwa regime’s Fat Cats who are LOOTING everything daily to buy mansions and luxurious cars!

“The other reality is of starving Zimbabwean citizens who are dying daily like flies for lack of health care, food, jobs, and many more!‬

“This reality is underpinned by corruption, incompetence, nepotism, LOOTING, embezzlement and violent repression!

“Only the citizen can unshackle themselves from this cruel reality, non but yourselves can free yourselves from this suffering!”