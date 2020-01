Former Nissan Motor Co Chairman Carlos Ghosn spoke to reporters in Beirut on Wednesday for the first time since his dramatic escape from Japan, where he was awaiting trial on charges of under-reporting earnings, breach of trust and misappropriation of company funds, all of which he denies, “to clear his name”.

Ghosn spoke at the highly anticipated news conference in Lebanon – the first time he has publicly defended himself since his initial arrest in November 2018.