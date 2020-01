Elizabeth Tsvangirai : “My mother in law Gogo Tsvangirai, if you buy her small things she will thank you as if you have given her the world and it warms my heart so much. Vanoita kuti unzwe kuda kuramba uchivaitira😍.

This was on the 11th of December a day before my travel to Australia when I sent her monthly groceries…. Tried kuvarambidza kurima but YoooH 🙌🏾 ended up buying fertilizers otherwise ma1😂😂🙊”