Lawyer explains why Marry Chiwenga hearings deferred again – VIDEO

Marry Chiwenga, the estranged wife of Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, will spend another weekend in custody after the High Court deferred her application for bail to Tuesday next week.

Her lawyer explains what happened at the High Court.

Marry was charged with trying to kill her husband early this month. Prosecutors say Marry Mubaiwa tried to unplug Chiwenga’s life support tubes in a South African hospital in June.

She was initially arrested by the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) on charges of fraud, money laundering and breaching exchange control rules, and is accused of illegally transferring $900,000 to South Africa.