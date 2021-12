There is confusion after some media outlets reported that the South African government had actually reversed its decision to send the 200 000 Zimbabweans home. One international story was withdrawn. The current Exemption Programme was initiated in 2017 and comes to an end in December. But the grace period now effectively means it only comes into effect next year. Researcher in the Refugee and Migrant Rights Programme, Tshegofatso Mothapo on SABC to discuss this.