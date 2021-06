Australia based comedian Taffy Theman takes a comic look at the arrest and brief detention of opposition leader Jacob Ngarivhume during his clean up campaign in Mbare.

On Tuesday 4 May 2021 police arrested and detained Ngarivhume, the leader of the opposition Transform Zimbabwe political party and the convenor of #31JulyMovement, for allegedly conducting a clean-up campaign in Harare’s Mbare suburb without first seeking police clearance.