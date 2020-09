WATCH – Boy Nino and Kayla Black raise the bar with Wave visuals

Bulawayo based hip hop artiste Boy Nino and soulful songstress Kayla Black have dropped elegant Wave visuals laced with profound artistry.

Wave is a sensational trend setting video tipped to penetrate the international market because of the calibre of the visuals, vocals, artwork and well choreographed script it possesses.

Exquisite visuals of this masterpiece by the duo has definitely raised the bar for hip hop genre in the country.